Stocks to buy this week: Anuj Gupta suggests these five shares to buy

In the previous week, the Nifty came close to testing the 20000 level, reaching a high of 19991. It closed with a positive gain of 0.92% at 19745, while the Sensex reached a new high of 67619 and closed higher by 0.94% at 66684. Similarly, the Banknifty also achieved a new high of 46369 and closed at 46075 levels. Despite the overall positive trend in the equity market, the IT sector disappointed due to Infosys' below-expected results, which exerted pressure on the markets. Additionally, reliance's results fell below expectations, with a net profit decline of 10.8%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}