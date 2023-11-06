Stocks to buy this week: Ashok Leyland, SRF, Godrej Consumer among 12 technical picks; do you own any?
The market outlook for the near term is uncertain and experts recommend buying technically and fundamentally sound stocks at the current juncture.
Nifty 50 ended about a per cent higher last week as expectations grew stronger that the rate hikes are to end globally and concerns over Israel-Hamas wr eased. Moreover, stable domestic macroeconomic numbers and broadly in-line September quarter earnings of India Inc. also boosted sentiment.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started