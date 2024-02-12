Stocks to buy this week: Asian Paints, Titan, BoB, Dr Reddy's Labs among 12 technical picks; do you own any?
Experts recommend buying technically and fundamentally sound stocks at the current juncture. Based on the recommendations of several experts, below are 12 stocks that one can consider buying for the next three to four weeks.
Nifty 50 declined about a per cent in intraday trade on Monday, February 12, on losses led by shares of select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Coal India.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started