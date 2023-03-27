Stocks to buy this week: Axis Securities recommends three top picks2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Based on the technical factors, Axis Securities has suggested three stocks – Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd – that investors can look to buy and hold for the next three to four weeks
On the weekly chart, the Nifty index has formed a 'Doji' candlestick formation indicating indecisiveness amongst market participants regarding the direction, said domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities.
