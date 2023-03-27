Stocks to buy this week: Axis Securities recommends three top picks

2) Anupam Rasayan India Ltd: Anupam Rasayan on the weekly chart has decisively broken out above the 'Double Bottom' with strong bullish candle indicating positive bias. Neckline of the break out was placed at ₹825. The brokerage has given a buying range between ₹840-824. The above analysis indicates an upside of 940-970 levels with stop loss at ₹775. Holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.

