Stocks to buy this week: Berger Paints, Khadim, City Union Bank among 9 technical picks
Experts recommend a stock-specific approach and suggest buying nine attractive stocks.
Nifty 50 retreated about a per cent last week facing multiple headwinds, such as the sharp rise in US Treasury yields, unimpressive Q2 earnings, the Israel-Hamas war and anticipation that the US Fed may go for additional rate hikes.
