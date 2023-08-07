Stocks to buy this week: Experts suggest these 10 technical picks; do you own any?6 min read 07 Aug 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded positively on Monday, with Nifty reclaiming the 19,600 mark. For this week, Axis Securities expects Nifty to trade in the range of 19,800-19,200 with mixed bias.
Extending gains of the previous session, market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty traded in the positive territory on Monday, with the Nifty reclaiming the 19,600 mark.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message