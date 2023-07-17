The domestic headline index the Nifty50 hit its fresh all-time high of 19,641.90 in morning trade on Monday (July 17) while the Sensex, too, scaled its fresh peak of 66,310.96. This positive momentum is primarily driven by the sustained capital inflow from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) amid an optimistic outlook for the Indian economy. Expectations of an end of the rate hike cycle in the US and so far broadly in-line Q1FY24 results of Indian corporates have also underpinned sentiment.

"A month ago Nifty crossing 19,500 appeared a tall task since the Fed continued to be hawkish, US bond yields were rising and the dollar was strong in the backdrop of a slowing global economy. But the scenario has changed with US consumer inflation declining more than expected to 3 per cent giving hopes that the Fed is near the end of the rate hiking cycle," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The US 10-year bond yield has sharply dipped from 5.1 per cent to 4.7 per cent and the Dollar Index has crashed by nearly 4 per cent from 103.57 to 99.9. This is positive for emerging markets like India, which are likely to witness more capital flows. Till July 14th, FPIs have invested ₹30,660 crore in India inclusive of bulk deals and investment through the primary market. This reflects the increasing FPI confidence in the Indian economy and markets. Investors should remember the fact that from the short-term perspective valuations are stretched. But a lesson from market history is that a liquidity surge can keep the valuations elevated for an extended period of time," said Vijayakumar.

Market sentiment is bullish but an elevated valuation may trigger a short-term correction. Considering this, experts recommend betting on stocks which are sound on technical parameters. Here are nine stocks that one can buy for the next 3-4 weeks:

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

Eicher Motors | Target price: ₹ 3,600 | Stop loss: ₹ 3,170

The stock, after a decent erosion, bottomed out near ₹3,170, near the previous low. It indicated a decent pullback to improve the bias. It can carry on the momentum still further. RSI also reversed from the highly oversold zone and signalled a buy.

"With the chart looking attractive and with good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy keeping a stop loss of ₹3,170 for an upside target of ₹3,600," said Parekh.

NMDC | Target price: ₹ 127 | Stop loss: ₹ 100

The stock has witnessed a decent correction from its high of ₹131 and took support around ₹103, which is a 50 per cent retracement of the fall.

"It formed a double bottom formation near the retracement level to make a recovery, showing potential and strength to gain further in the coming days. The RSI has recently shown a trend reversal, signalling a buy and hence, is supporting our view of a positive bias, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of ₹127, keeping a stop loss of ₹100," said Parekh.

Hero MotoCorp | Target price: ₹ 3,380 | Stop loss: 3,030

The stock after a short correction has indicated a decent pullback with a positive candle on the daily chart to form a higher bottom formation. The RSI also has shown a trend reversal and is well placed with strength indicated and has further upside potential to carry on the momentum.

"With the chart looking attractive, we suggest buying and accumulating the stock for an upside target of ₹3,380, keeping a stop loss of ₹3,030," said Parekh.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Tata Consumer Products | Target price: ₹ 900 | Stop loss: ₹ 825

The stock has formed a hammer pattern on the daily chart along with a bullish engulfing pattern which indicates the reversal of the bearish trend in the stock.

RSI indicator's current trading range of 57 levels shows strength. The stock is currently trading above all of the key moving averages.

The Bollinger band continues to expand on the daily chart, with the price trading above the band's centre line, indicating the stock's strength.

"A small resistance is placed near ₹860 levels; if the stock surpasses this level, it may move towards ₹900 levels and higher.

With a medium-term target price of ₹900, we advise purchasing Tata Consumer Products at the current market price. It can also be accumulated close to ₹835 levels. If the price closes below ₹825, our analysis will be regarded as invalid," said Bagadia.

Cipla | Target price: ₹ 1,055–1,065 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,010

The stock has strong support around the ₹1,015-985 zone after rising from lower levels. Additionally, it has surpassed resilient levels of ₹1,000.

On the weekly charts, the stock displayed a bullish candle, indicating strength. The RSI indicator is also maintaining above 64 levels, showing that there is much room available for the stock to inch higher.

The stock is maintaining the 20 EMA (exponential moving average) on the daily chart, indicating further solid traction.

"One can start a long position at the current market price based on the technical framework. However, it would be better to add more at the ₹1,030–1,020 level range. Closing and sustaining above ₹1,038 will move prices in the following days towards ₹1,055–1,065 levels. Stop loss may remain at ₹1,010," said Bagadia.

Larsen & Toubro | Target price: ₹2,570-2,600 | Stop loss: ₹2,440

On the daily timeframe, the stock is exhibiting a higher high – higher low pattern, indicating a bullish trend that is likely to continue. This observation is supported by the gradual increase in trading volume and the upward movement of prices.

Additionally, the stock is currently trading above its 20-day simple moving average, further bolstering the bullish sentiment.

Furthermore, RSI and MACD validate the positive trend. These indicators provide additional confirmation of the stock's upward momentum.

"On the hourly charts, the stock is following a gradual upward trajectory within a rising parallel channel pattern. This pattern suggests a sustained bullish outlook in the short term. Closing and sustaining above ₹2,485 will lead prices in the following days towards ₹2,570-2,600 levels. Stop loss may remain as ₹2,440," said Bagadia.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

Asahi India Glass | Target price: ₹ 533-543 | Target price: ₹ 600 | Stop loss: ₹ 505

After making a solid base near ₹460-500 levels, which is also a potential reversal zone of the bullish bat pattern, it is trading above all critical daily exponential moving averages.

Additionally, this counter has made a bullish divergence near the above-mentioned potential reversal zone, which is making it lucrative at the current levels.

"One can buy between ₹533-543 with an upside target of ₹600 and the stop loss would be around ₹505," said Patel.

Aegis Logistics | Target price: ₹ 400 | Stop loss: ₹ 305

At the current juncture, this counter has reversed after making a bullish divergence on a daily scale near ₹310-320 levels and is currently trading near the ₹338 mark which is also a 200-day exponential moving average.

"One can buy in the range of ₹335-340 with a target price of ₹400 and a stop loss would be ₹305 on a daily close basis," said Patel.

Firstsource Solutions | Target price: ₹ 155 | Stop loss: ₹ 115

For the last year, this counter has been consolidating in the range of ₹100-120 approximately. Recently, it gave a clean breakout along with heavy volume which hints towards further upside in the counter. Additionally, on a weekly scale, MACD is displaying a bullish crossover exactly above the zero line which is a sign of further bullish momentum.

"One can buy in the range of ₹128-134 for a target of ₹155 and a stop loss of ₹115," said Patel.

