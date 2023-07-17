"The US 10-year bond yield has sharply dipped from 5.1 per cent to 4.7 per cent and the Dollar Index has crashed by nearly 4 per cent from 103.57 to 99.9. This is positive for emerging markets like India, which are likely to witness more capital flows. Till July 14th, FPIs have invested ₹30,660 crore in India inclusive of bulk deals and investment through the primary market. This reflects the increasing FPI confidence in the Indian economy and markets. Investors should remember the fact that from the short-term perspective valuations are stretched. But a lesson from market history is that a liquidity surge can keep the valuations elevated for an extended period of time," said Vijayakumar.

