Domestic market benchmarks have been under pressure in August so far mirroring global market sentiment. Both the Sensex and the Nifty50 are down over 2 per cent in August so far amid concerns over the resurgence of inflation, chatter around more rate hikes by the US Fed, elevated US bond yields and the dollar index and rich valuation of the Indian market.

Experts are of the view that the market's near-term outlook is hazy as it is struggling to find a positive trigger.

"August has been weak for global equity markets. In the mother market of the US, the S&P 500 is down by 4 per cent so far in August. This weakness has impacted all other markets including the Indian market where Nifty is down by around 2 per cent so far in August. The global economic scenario and the growth, inflation and interest rate trends in the US will continue to determine stock market trends globally," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Vijayakumar pointed out that Fed chief Jerome Powell’s remarks at Jackson Hole underscored the uncertainty surrounding the global economy and markets.

Amid prevailing uncertainty in the market, experts suggest betting on stocks that are sound on technical and fundamental parameters. Based on the recommendations of several experts, here are nine technical calls that one can buy for the next three to four weeks. Take a look:

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd Asian Paints | Target price: ₹ 3,500 | Stop loss: ₹ 3,100 The stock, after a decent correction, consolidated near the ₹3,150 level. It currently has indicated a bullish candle pattern on the daily chart with improving bias. The RSI also has witnessed a decent slide and has attained the highly oversold zone, currently indicating a trend reversal.

"With the chart looking attractive, we suggest buying and accumulating the stock for an upside target of ₹3,500, keeping the stop loss at ₹3,100," said Parekh.

ICICI Bank | Target price: ₹ 1,100 | Stop loss: ₹ 930 The stock, after the short correction, has taken support near the ₹950 level, forming a higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart. It has improved the bias with a pullback, moving past the significant 50EMA level of ₹960 hinting at further upward movement.

The RSI also flattened out after the slide and indicated a trend reversal, strengthening the trend and signalling a buy with immense upside potential visible.

"With the chart looking attractive, we suggest buying and accumulating the stock for an upside target of ₹1,100, keeping the stop loss at ₹930," said Parekh.

The stock after the decent correction recovered gradually, improving the bias and it is currently near the confluence of moving averages of 50EMA and 200DMA which lies near the ₹572 level and a decisive breach above this may trigger further upward movement.

The RSI also flattened out near the oversold zone after the slide and indicated a trend reversal, strengthening the trend and signalling a buy with immense upside potential visible.

"With the chart looking attractive, we suggest buying and accumulating the stock for an upside target of ₹630, keeping the stop loss at ₹545," said Parekh.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Quess Corp | Target price: ₹ 485 | Stop loss: ₹ 393 On August 22, 2023, this counter made a bullish harami pattern exactly near 50 retracements of its previous up-move. During this pattern formation, the daily RSI formed a hidden bullish divergence (price retracing till 50 per cent but RSI daily got oversold) which hints towards further bullish bias in the counter.

In the previous trading session, Quess Corp reversed from a 50 per cent retracement and closed with a handsome gain of 4.74 per cent approximately.

"One can buy this stock in the range of ₹420-430 with an upside target of ₹485 and a stop loss of ₹393 on a daily closing basis," said Patel.

Castrol India | Target price: ₹ 170 | Stop loss: ₹ 135 Castrol India has been consolidating in the range of ₹100- 150 for nearly the last three years. Recently it broke the range and sustained above ₹150 level. On the indicator front, the monthly MACD has given a bullish cross near the zero line so the bias would be bullish.

"One can buy Castrol in the range of ₹144-148 for an upside target of ₹170 and the stop loss would be ₹135 on a daily close basis," said Patel.

Voltas | Target price: ₹ 900 | Stop loss: ₹ 785 On a weekly scale, Voltas has formed a bullish AB=CD pattern near ₹775-800 levels. After reversing from the said range, it has taken out its previous weekly swing high of ₹830 levels.

The weekly MACD has given a bullish cross near the zero line so the bias would be bullish. "One can buy this stock in the range of ₹820-830 with an upside target of ₹900 and the stop loss would be ₹785 on a daily closing basis," Patel said.

Gaurav Bissa, VP, InCred Equities Sun TV Network | Target price: ₹ 650 | Stop loss: ₹ 570 The stock has witnessed a strong upside in the last few weeks during which benchmark indices were seen struggling to hold ground.

This suggests Sun TV can witness strong outperformance going forward. The stock has witnessed a triangle breakout on the weekly charts with strong volumes which can catapult the stock towards ₹650 level. The RSI has also witnessed a swing breakout and is comfortably trading above 70 levels which is likely to give push to the stock price.

"Ichimoku studies have also triggered a buy signal which usually results in the start of a fresh uptrend. These factors make Sun TV a lucrative buy for a swift upside with a stop loss placed at 570," said Bissa.

TV18 Broadcast | Target price: ₹ 52.5 | Stop loss: ₹ 44.5 The Nifty Media index was seen gaining traction in the last few days which has resulted in many of the constituents enjoying strong gains. TV18 Broadcast is one such name to witness a flat channel breakout with strong volumes.

The stock has confirmed breakout on Heikin-Ashi charts which have a higher probability of meaningful upside. The stock is trading above major moving averages which suggests the trend is picking strength.

Chemplast Sanmar | Target price: ₹ 570 | Stop loss: ₹ 490 Chemplast has been consolidating in a range for the last few quarters. The stock has finally confirmed a breakout on weekly charts on the back of strong volumes which can give a strong push to the stock price.

RSI has also seen a major breakout on the weekly charts and is trading at life-high levels. RSI is currently trading near 67 levels and is expected to give a strong thrust to stock price once it crosses the 70 level. The stock has witnessed a bullish MACD crossover on the weekly charts which can result in a fresh uptrend.