Stocks to buy this week: Experts suggest these six technical picks; do you own any?3 min read 24 Jul 2023, 12:17 PM IST
Sensex and Nifty have been correcting after hitting record highs due to softer Q1FY24 earnings of heavyweights like Infosys and Reliance Industries. Investors are cautious ahead of the US Fed meeting outcome on July 26.
After hitting record highs, equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty have been witnessing some correction since last Friday due to softer Q1FY24 earnings of some of the heavyweights such as Infosys and Reliance Industries.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×