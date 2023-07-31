After two days of losses, equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty traded with gains on Monday (July 31) amid positive global cues. Last week, Sensex slipped 0.8 per cent while the Nifty declined 0.5 per cent. The BSE Midcap index clocked a gain of 2.07 per cent this week while the Smallcap index rose 1.18 per cent.

Last week, the US Fed and European Central Bank hiked rates. The focus now shifts to the Bank of England meeting this week and RBI monetary policy next week.

On the technical front, brokerage firm IIFL Securities observed that the Nifty index traded with a negative bias last week after making record highs.

"The index found support near the 20-day EMA (exponential moving average) and formed a Doji candle on Friday. The Nifty 50 index continued to have a bullish bias as it traded within the upward-rising channel pattern, making higher highs and higher lows. Negative bias is likely only if the index sustains below 19,300 levels. Short-term support is seen at 19,500 while resistance is likely to be at the 19,900 level," said IIFL Securities.

For the short term, analysts recommend betting on stocks that look healthy on technical indicators. Here are six technical calls that one can buy for the next 3-4 weeks. Take a look:

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher

Tata Chemicals | Target price: ₹ 1,170 | Stop loss: ₹ 980

The stock has indicated a breakout above the triangular pattern on the daily chart at the ₹1,020 level and has also shown a trend reversal with an improvement in the bias.

"A further rise is anticipated with the next initial target of ₹1,070 and a further strength sustained can carry it to ₹1,170 level in the coming days. The support could be maintained near ₹980 level of the triangular pattern lower trendline zone," said Parekh.

Metropolis Healthcare | Target price: ₹ 1,500 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,350

The stock has been consolidating for quite some time at around ₹1,400 level, just above the 200 DMA (daily moving average) which is at the ₹1,370 level. The bullish candle formed now indicates a positive bias with more upward potential.

"The volume participation has been decent and with the RSI also indicating a trend reversal signalling a buy, we recommend this stock for a buy for an upside target of ₹1,500, keeping a stop loss of ₹1,350," Parekh said.

Bharat Forge | Target price: ₹ 1,000 | Stop loss: ₹ 865

The stock is making a higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart and is heading for a breakout above the previous peak of ₹910 level.

The RSI is indicating a trend reversal and signalling a buy with a positive bias. "With good volume participation, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of ₹1,000 keeping a stop loss of ₹865," Parekh said.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

Firstsource Solutions | Target price: ₹ 160 | Stop loss: ₹ 120

For the last year, this counter has been consolidating in the range of ₹100-120 approximately. Recently, it gave a clean breakout along with heavy volume which hints towards further upside in the counter.

Additionally, on a weekly scale, MACD is displaying a bullish crossover exactly above the zero line which is a sign of further bullish momentum.

"One can buy in the range of ₹138-142 for the target of ₹160 and a stop loss of ₹120," said Patel.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) | Target price: ₹ 95 | Stop loss: ₹ 67

For the last two months, this counter has been making base near its crucial support of ₹70-72 which was also its monthly central pivot range. From the indicator perspective, the daily MACD has given a bullish crossover above the zero-line which hints at further upside in the counter.

"One can buy in a small tranche in the range of ₹76-79 and another in the range of ₹73-74 with an upside target of ₹95 and a stop loss could be ₹67 on a closing basis," said Patel.

Castrol India | Target price: ₹ 165 | Stop loss: ₹ 135

Recently, this counter has taken out its downward slope bearish trendline. Moreover, it is sustaining above its all-major exponential moving averages. On the indicator front, the weekly RSI is above 70 which hints towards further bullish momentum in the counter.

"One can buy the stock between ₹146-148 with an upside target of ₹165 and the stop loss could be ₹135," said Patel.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.