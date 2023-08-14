The domestic market appears to be in consolidation mode as extending the losses into the third consecutive session, equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty fell over half a per cent in morning trade on Monday.

A sharp spike in the dollar index and US bond yields have impacted the foreign fund inflow which is weighing the domestic market.

"The market construct has turned a bit negative. The spike in the dollar index to 103 and the US 10-year bond yield rising to 4.18 are negative for capital flows to emerging markets. The FPI sell figure of ₹3,073 crore last Friday is in tune with these negative trends," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The Bank Nifty has been a pressure point for the markets during the last several trading days. The RBI's decision to raise the CRR of banks to neutralise the excess liquidity created by the withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes has added to the negative sentiments in the banking sector. However, leading banking stocks would be good bargain buys on market corrections since the fundamentals of the sector remain strong and valuations are fair. Investors should exercise caution for the near term and wait for the market to consolidate," said Vijayakumar.

As the market sentiment appears cautious at the current juncture, analysts recommend one should bet on only quality stocks with sound technical indicators for the short term. Here are six technical calls that one can buy for the next three-four weeks. Take a look:

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

Voltas | Target price: ₹ 900 | Stop loss: ₹ 795

On a weekly scale, Voltas has formed a bullish AB=CD pattern near ₹775-800 levels. After reversing from the said range, it has taken out its previous weekly swing high of ₹830 level. The weekly MACD has given a bullish cross near the zero line so the bias would be bullish.

"One can buy the stock in the range of ₹825-830 with an upside target of ₹900 and the stop loss should be ₹795 on a daily closing basis," Patel said.

Castrol India | Target price: ₹ 175 | Stop loss: ₹ 135

Castrol India has been consolidating in the range of ₹100- 150 for nearly the last three years. Recently it broke the range and sustained above ₹150 level. On the indicator front, the monthly MACD has given a bullish cross near the zero line so the bias would be bullish.

"One can buy Castrol in the range of ₹148-152 for an upside target of ₹175 and the stop loss should be ₹135 on a daily close basis," said Patel.

Asahi India Glass | Target price: ₹ 600 | Stop loss: ₹ 495

After making a solid base near ₹460-500 levels, which is also a potential reversal zone of the bullish bat pattern, it is trading above all critical daily exponential moving averages.

Additionally, the said counter has made a bullish divergence near the above-mentioned potential reversal zone, which is making it lucrative at current levels.

"One can buy between ₹530-535 with an upside target of ₹600 and the stop loss would be around ₹495 on a closing basis," said Patel.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher

IRCTC | Target price: ₹ 760 | Stop loss: ₹ 630

The stock has improved the bias recently after it picked up and moved above the consolidation phase crossing ₹630 level. A decisive breach above the ₹670-675 zone would indicate a breakout for further upside with the expected next target of ₹710 and ₹760.

"With the RSI getting stronger and with much upside potential visible, one can keep the near-term support maintained near the ₹630 level and can expect further gains," said Parekh.

Cummins India | Target price: ₹ 1,970 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,700

The stock has witnessed a decent steep correction from the ₹1,980 level and has shown signs of bottoming out near ₹1,720 with an indication of improvement in the bias.

The stock has almost reached the long-term trendline support zone and is well-placed with a favourable risk-reward ratio.

The RSI, after the steep fall, has attained the highly oversold zone and with a reversal indication has signalled a buy with much upside potential.

"With the chart looking attractive, we suggest buying and accumulating the stock for an upside target of ₹1,970, keeping the stop loss at ₹1,700," said Parekh.

RVNL | Target price: ₹ 148 | Stop loss: ₹ 119

The stock has been in consolidation for quite some time near the ₹120-124 zone and has given a spurt with improvement in the bias and strength indicated.

The RSI has flattened out after the spurt witnessed recently and again is well placed for further rise anticipated.

"With the chart looking good with immense upside potential visible, we suggest buying and accumulating this stock for an upside target of ₹148, keeping the stop loss of ₹119," said the analyst.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

