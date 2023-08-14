Stocks to buy this week: Experts suggest these six technical picks; do you own any?4 min read 14 Aug 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty fell over half a per cent in morning trade on Monday due to a sharp spike in the dollar index and US bond yields, impacting foreign fund inflow. Analysts recommend betting on quality stocks with sound technical indicators for the short term.
The domestic market appears to be in consolidation mode as extending the losses into the third consecutive session, equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty fell over half a per cent in morning trade on Monday.
