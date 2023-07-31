"The index found support near the 20-day EMA (exponential moving average) and formed a Doji candle on Friday. The Nifty 50 index continued to have a bullish bias as it traded within the upward-rising channel pattern, making higher highs and higher lows. Negative bias is likely only if the index sustains below 19,300 levels. Short-term support is seen at 19,500 while resistance is likely to be at the 19,900 level," said IIFL Securities.