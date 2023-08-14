Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty fell over half a per cent in morning trade on Monday due to a sharp spike in the dollar index and US bond yields, impacting foreign fund inflow. Analysts recommend betting on quality stocks with sound technical indicators for the short term.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The domestic market appears to be in consolidation mode as extending the losses into the third consecutive session, equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty fell over half a per cent in morning trade on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The domestic market appears to be in consolidation mode as extending the losses into the third consecutive session, equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty fell over half a per cent in morning trade on Monday.
A sharp spike in the dollar index and US bond yields have impacted the foreign fund inflow which is weighing the domestic market.
A sharp spike in the dollar index and US bond yields have impacted the foreign fund inflow which is weighing the domestic market.
"The market construct has turned a bit negative. The spike in the dollar index to 103 and the US 10-year bond yield rising to 4.18 are negative for capital flows to emerging markets. The FPI sell figure of ₹3,073 crore last Friday is in tune with these negative trends," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The Bank Nifty has been a pressure point for the markets during the last several trading days. The RBI's decision to raise the CRR of banks to neutralise the excess liquidity created by the withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes has added to the negative sentiments in the banking sector. However, leading banking stocks would be good bargain buys on market corrections since the fundamentals of the sector remain strong and valuations are fair. Investors should exercise caution for the near term and wait for the market to consolidate," said Vijayakumar.
As the market sentiment appears cautious at the current juncture, analysts recommend one should bet on only quality stocks with sound technical indicators for the short term. Here are six technical calls that one can buy for the next three-four weeks. Take a look:
Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers
On a weekly scale, Voltas has formed a bullish AB=CD pattern near ₹775-800 levels. After reversing from the said range, it has taken out its previous weekly swing high of ₹830 level. The weekly MACD has given a bullish cross near the zero line so the bias would be bullish.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"One can buy the stock in the range of ₹825-830 with an upside target of ₹900 and the stop loss should be ₹795 on a daily closing basis," Patel said.
Castrol India has been consolidating in the range of ₹100- 150 for nearly the last three years. Recently it broke the range and sustained above ₹150 level. On the indicator front, the monthly MACD has given a bullish cross near the zero line so the bias would be bullish.
"One can buy Castrol in the range of ₹148-152 for an upside target of ₹175 and the stop loss should be ₹135 on a daily close basis," said Patel.
The stock has improved the bias recently after it picked up and moved above the consolidation phase crossing ₹630 level. A decisive breach above the ₹670-675 zone would indicate a breakout for further upside with the expected next target of ₹710 and ₹760.
"With the RSI getting stronger and with much upside potential visible, one can keep the near-term support maintained near the ₹630 level and can expect further gains," said Parekh.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.