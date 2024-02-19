Stocks to buy this week: HDFC Bank, L&T, Mphasis, Bharat Dynamics among 9 technical picks; do you own any?
Nifty 50 rises, lacks fresh triggers. Technical analysis suggests possible buying above 22,150 level and selling below 21,800 level. Experts recommend buying sound stocks. Analysts suggest targets for L&T, SJVN, Bharat Dynamics.
Nifty 50 has been on an upward march since last Tuesday. However, the rise in the index has been slim as the market lacks fresh positive triggers. The Q3 earnings have concluded on a healthy note and now market focus has shifted to macroeconomic indicators and global news flows.
