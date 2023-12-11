Stocks to buy this week: ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndiGo, Voltas among 12 technical picks; do you own any?
Experts believe the shirt to medium-term outlook of the market is positive but the market is at a premium valuation which can trigger some consolidation in the near term.
Nifty 50 clocked a strong gain of about 3.5 per cent last week, scaling its fresh peaks and crossing the 21,000 mark for the first time on factors, including strong GDP growth, RBI's upward revision in growth estimates and expectations of political stability and the continuation of policies after the Lok Sabha election 2024 post-BJP's impressive victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly elections.
