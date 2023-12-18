Stocks to buy this week: ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel among 9 technical picks
Experts recommend buying stocks like IRCTC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, KRBL, ICICI Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, Wipro, Tata Steel, and RBL Bank for healthy returns in the short term.
The domestic market is teeming with positivity. Equity benchmark Nifty 50 is up about 7 per cent in December so far on account of strong buying by foreign portfolio investors amid robust macro numbers and the sustained fall of US treasury yields.
