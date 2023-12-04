Stocks to buy this week: ITC, HUL, Concor, GAIL among 10 technical picks; do you own any?
Nifty 50 hits record high after BJP's victory in major states, boosting market prospects for next summer's general election.
Nifty 50 jumped almost 1.7 per cent to hit its fresh record high of 20,602.50 in morning trade on Monday, December 4, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in three major states on Sunday, boosting the ruling party’s prospects of prevailing in next summer’s general election.
