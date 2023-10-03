Stocks to buy this week: L&T, Exide, Aurobindo Pharma, BHEL among 12 technical picks; do you own any?
Nifty 50 gained 2 per cent in September, but the short-term outlook remains hazy due to concerns over rate hikes and foreign capital outflow. Mixed cues for October.
Benchmark Nifty 50 ended with a gain of 2 per cent last month amid prevailing headwinds, including concerns over rate hikes, foreign capital outflow, sharp gains in the US Treasury yields, dollar and crude oil prices.
