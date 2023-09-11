Stocks to buy this week: RIL, Maruti, HDFC Bank among nine technical picks; do you own any?5 min read 11 Sep 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty are up over 3 per cent in September so far, but analysts warn that the rally may not be sustained due to unsupportive fundamentals.
Domestic equity market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty have been in the green in September so far. Both indices are up over 3 per cent this month so far and analysts expect them to hit their all-time highs soon. However, the ongoing rally may not be sustained as the fundamentals are not supportive at this point.
