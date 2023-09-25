Stocks to buy this week: Maruti, Union Bank of India, Coal India among eight technical picks; do you own any?5 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Nifty 50 has been falling amid concerns of prolonged rate hikes by the Fed, sustained FII selling, and high valuations. Experts expect some volatility in the market in the short term. They advise following a stock-specific approach at the current juncture.
Nifty 50 has been in the red for the last five trading sessions, falling almost three per cent. This decline comes amid concerns that rate hikes by the Fed have not concluded, and interest rates are expected to remain elevated for a longer-than-anticipated period. This situation is not only expected to have a significant negative impact on the US economy but also global repercussions.
