Stocks to buy this week: Wipro, Eicher Motors, IPCA Labs among 9 technical picks; do you own any?
Experts expected some consolidation in the market as most positives are already discounted in the market and valuations are high.
The domestic equity market is witnessing some correction after a record-setting spree last month. Equity benchmark Nifty 50 swung between gains and losses in morning trade.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message