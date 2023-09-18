Stocks to buy this week: Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, PNB among nine technical picks; do you own any?6 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Analysts advise following a stock-specific approach at the current juncture. They recommend buying Wipro, UCO Bank, BCL Industries, REC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, etc.
Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty traded in the negative territory in morning trade on Monday, mirroring weakness in other major Asian peers as investors exhibited caution as they prepared for a week marked by a series of central bank meetings with Fed meet outcome due on Wednesday, Bank of England (BoE) meet outlook on Thursday and Bank of Japan (BoJ) outcome due on Friday.
