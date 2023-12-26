Stocks to buy this week: Wipro, YES Bank, Laurus Labs among 12 technical picks; do you own any?
The overall sentiment of the market remains positive but experts recommend buying technically and fundamentally sound stocks at the current juncture.
Domestic market benchmark Nifty 50 snapped its seven-week winning streak last week on profit booking at higher levels as optimism over recent macro numbers and dovish US Fed fizzled out. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 declined by about half a per cent last week. The BSE Midcap index lost almost a per cent while the BSE Smallcap index declined by about 0.2 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started