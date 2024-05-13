Stocks to buy: Titan, Hero MotoCorp, Zomato among 10 stocks that can rise 6-16% in next 3-4 weeks; do you own any?
Stocks to buy: Experts recommend buying stocks like Titan Company, Hero MotoCorp, Zomato, Godrej Consumer Products with potential upside ranging from 6-16%. These recommendations are based on technical analysis and market trends.
Stocks to buy: The Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 fell over a per cent in intraday trade on Monday, May 13. The domestic market witnessed strong volatility as the India VIX jumped 12 per cent to a 52-week high of 21.49 during the session.
