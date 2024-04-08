Stocks to Buy: Titan , ITC, L&T, Zomato are among 10 large cap picks by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Stocks to Buy: ICICI Bank, SBI, L&T, Titan, ITC, HCL Tech, Coal India, M&M, Zomato, and Hindalco are the top 10 large cap picks by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Stocks to Buy: ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Larsen and Toubro, Titan Company , ITC , HCL Technologies, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra , Zomato, and Hindalco Industries are the top 10 large cap picks of Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started