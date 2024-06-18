Stocks to buy: Titan, LIC Housing Finance, SAIL among 8 stocks that may rise 4-16% in the next 3-4 weeks, say analysts
Stocks to buy: Technical analysts see some indication of indecisiveness in the market. Brokerage firm Axis Securities pointed out that the Nifty 50 formed a 'Doji' candlestick formation on the weekly chart. A Doji candle indicates indecisiveness between buyers and sellers.
Stocks to buy: The Nifty 50, the benchmark index of the Indian stock market, hit a fresh record high of 23,490.40 in the previous session, ending the week of June 10-14 with a gain of nearly 1 per cent.
