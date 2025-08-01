Best stocks to buy today, 1 August, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

Outlook for trading

Technically, the Nifty 50 has managed to hold the lower boundary of its recent trading range once again, marking a decisive turn. For days, the index had oscillated between roughly 24,550 and 25,100. While the breakout hunters have been surprised on either side, the trends are slowly and steadily shifting the bias to the upside as uncertainty is seen reducing. The sharp gap down on Thursday’s expiry and the gap that managed to get filled to give an encouraging closing have renewed trader confidence as a potential shift to a fresh up-leg. Chart watchers will note the bullish candlestick on the daily chart, coupled with rising volumes, as an encouraging sign that the rally has room to run.