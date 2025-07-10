Stocks to buy today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 10 July

Today, we recommend two stocks, one from the oil and gas industry and the other from the engineering solutions industry. The oil industry is a vital sector of India’s economy, which drives rapid growth in transportation, manufacturing, and exports. While the engineering sector boosts the country’s infrastructure and industrial expansion, supporting India’s ambitious developmental goals.

We also analysed the market’s performance on Wednesday to understand what may lie ahead for the stock indices in the coming days.

Two stocks to buy today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Oil IndiaLtd - Current price: ₹ 445

Target price: ₹ 570 in 12 Months

Stop-loss: ₹ 380

Why it’s recommended: Oil India Limited (OIL), a Maharatna PSU & Integrated Energy Company, was founded in 1889. It is the second-largest state-owned oil and gas company in India and a fully integrated exploration and production (E&P) company. Oil India Ltd is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, as well as the transportation of crude oil and the production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company has 62 operated blocks across India with a total acreage (including non-operated blocks) of 107K+ Sq. Km and the international E&P portfolio of 10 assets across 7 countries. As of FY25, it produced domestic oil of 3.46 MMT and a domestic gas production of 3.25 MMTOE. It has made 48 major installations for crude oil with delivery pipelines over 270 km. Moreover, internationally, it produced oil of 1.19 MMT and recorded an international gas production of 0.91 MMTOE as of FY25.

In FY25, the company reported revenue of about ₹37,830 crore, which is 0.5% higher than FY 2024.Crude oil revenue stood at ₹15,741 crore, while natural gas revenue stood at ₹5,514 crore.The EBITDA witnessed ₹12,824 crore, and the PAT is ₹7,039 crore. The company has been consistently improving its operating margin from 26.8% in FY22 to 27.6% in FY25.In the upstream segment, the total hydrocarbon production rose to 6.7 million tons of oil and oil equivalent. In FY25, the company did a capex of ₹8,467 crore. The company has successfully improved its debt leverage from 0.6 in FY21 to 0.27 in FY25.

The company distributed a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share, bringing a full-year payout of ₹11.5 per share. The company has been consistently giving dividends with a payout ratio of over 30% over the last 3 years. By 2040, the company looks at refining capacity from a demand point of view, about 440 million metric tons, and aims to increase its capacity to 90 million metric tons from 30 million metric tons currently. Oil India has secured about 40,000 sq. km. of area as part of our petroleum exploration licence and has access to 4,800 sq. km. of petroleum mining lease that is with Oil India under nomination acreage.

Risk factors:It operates in a competitive environment and is highly capital-intensive in nature. Moreover, it is also exposed to the cyclicality of the E&P industry, which requires continuous large investments and a high gestation period. It is susceptible to significant geopolitical risks, as some of the overseas reserves are in countries that have political instability.

Thermax Ltd - Current price: ₹ 3,440

Target price: ₹ 4,225 in 12-14 Months

Stop-loss: ₹ 3,045

Why it’s recommended:Thermax Ltd. is a leading Indian engineering company that provides energy and environmental solutions, founded in 1966. It offers integrated services in heating, cooling, power, water treatment, air pollution control, and specialty chemicals, promoting clean air, energy, and water. Thermax operates in over 90 countries, with 34 international and 22 domestic offices, 14 manufacturing facilities (10 in India and 4 overseas), and more than 45 subsidiaries. Its global service network spans Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, supported by 7,854 employees.The company has a total order book of ₹ 10,693 crore, up 6% YoY compared to ₹ 10,111 crore in FY24, which has been growing at 15% CAGR over the last 5 years.

The company reported an operating revenue of ₹10,389 crore in FY25, which surged 11% compared to ₹9,323 crore in FY24. It has been growing at 17% CAGR over the last 5 years. Profit after tax stood at ₹627 crore, which has been growing consistently at 25% CAGR over the past 5 years. Moreover, international revenue stood at ₹2,324 crore, growing consistently at 7% CAGR over the last 5 years. Additionally, in the segmental revenue, the Industrial Products rose by 12%, Industrial Infra was up by 6%, Green Solutions was up by 36%, and the Chemical segment grew by 15% YoY in FY25.

According to management guidance, EBITDA margins can cross double digits in FY26. The company entered a major strategic partnership with UK-based Vebro Polymers to address India’s industrial and commercial flooring needs. The company also made a partnership with Oswaldo Cruz Quimica, a Latin American company, to manufacture and supply high-performance resins and polymers. In addition, the company expects to execute a ₹315 crore order in Bio-CNG by Q3 FY26 and an FGD order of ₹467 crore, of which ₹350 crore is expected to be executed by FY26, and ₹100 crore can be executed by FY27.

Risk factors: The company is susceptible to the cyclicality of the engineering and capital goods industry due to a slowdown in overall infrastructure spending. Due to international exposure, the company is also exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices. It also faces intense competition in segments like low-capacity boilers and packaged water treatment plants.

Market Recap

On Wednesday, Nifty 50 opened at 25,514.60 and reached the day's high of 25,548.70. It closed at 25,476.10, trading above all of the 20/50/100/200 EMAs on the daily time frame. It closed in red, down by 46.4 points, or 0.18%. The BSE Sensex closed at 83,536.08, down 176.43 points, or 0.21%, after opening at 83,625.89. Both indices were trading above all four EMAs (20/50/100/200), with the Nifty 50 RSI at 60.61 and the BSE Sensex RSI at 59.82 (far below the overbought threshold of 70). The Indian equity markets closed lower and stayed volatile throughout the trading day on Wednesday, mainly due to the upcoming earnings season, tariffs, and anticipated trade deal announcements between India and the US.

Additionally, the benchmark indices were driven lower by the selling pressures observed in the metal, oil and gas, and IT industries. With an increase of more than 6% by Emami Ltd., whereas Dabur India and Varun Beverages rose more than 1%, which led to an increase in the Nifty FMCG index, which surged 442.2 points, or 0.8%, to close at 55,946.

The Nifty Realty index was among the top losers, closing at 967.75, down -1.49%, or -14.6 points. Stocks like Brigade Enterprises and Phoenix Mills Ltd., which had declined more than 3%, pulled the Nifty Realty Index down. The Nifty Metal Index was also one of the top losers, which dropped -132.9 points, or -1.4%, and closed the day at 9,384.5. Trump's announcement of additional duties on copper imports caused a 3% decline in the stocks of companies such as Vedanta, Hindustan Copper, and Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday. Moreover, Viceroy Research, US US-based research firm, has shorted Vedanta Resources, a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd, accusing the group’s financial structure of being unstable and posing an underappreciated risk to creditors, resembling a Ponzi scheme. It led to a heavy decline of -3.41% in the share price of Vedanta Ltd.

Asian markets ended the day on Wednesday with mixed results. The Hong Kong Hang Seng index tumbled by -1.06%, or -255.75 points, to end at 23,892.32, while the South Korean Kospi index rose by 0.6%, or 18.79 points, to end at 3,133.74. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 132.47 points, or 0.33%, to 39,821.28. The Shanghai index ended the day down 4.43 points, or 0.13%, at 3,473.13. At 5:43 PM on Wednesday, the US Dow Jones Futures were up 150.67 points, or 0.35%, at 44,391.29.



