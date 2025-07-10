Stocks to buy today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 10 July

The Nifty Realty index was among the top losers, closing at 967.75, down -1.49%, or -14.6 points. Stocks like Brigade Enterprises and Phoenix Mills Ltd., which had declined more than 3%, pulled the Nifty Realty Index down. The Nifty Metal Index was also one of the top losers, which dropped -132.9 points, or -1.4%, and closed the day at 9,384.5. Trump's announcement of additional duties on copper imports caused a 3% decline in the stocks of companies such as Vedanta, Hindustan Copper, and Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday. Moreover, Viceroy Research, US US-based research firm, has shorted Vedanta Resources, a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd, accusing the group’s financial structure of being unstable and posing an underappreciated risk to creditors, resembling a Ponzi scheme. It led to a heavy decline of -3.41% in the share price of Vedanta Ltd.