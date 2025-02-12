Stocks to buy on 12 February: MarketSmith India recommends two stocks for today

Based on O'Neil's methodology of market direction, we downgraded the market status to an ‘uptrend under pressure’ yesterday as Nifty breached its 21-DMA and the distribution day count increased to two. Moving forward, we may change the status to ‘downtrend’ if the distribution day count increases or if Nifty fails to hold above the correction low of 22,787. On the flip side, the market status will be changed back to ‘confirmed uptrend’ if Nifty retakes 23,807.30 (its recent rally high).