Best stocks to trade today, 12 May: Recommended by Raja Venkatraman

Today we will showcase some hidden gems that you can take advantage of as the market is currently seeing some active buying with Q4 results season underway. The aim is to consider the following factors and earn meaningful returns in the next few weeks.

Analyse fundamentals: Look for companies with strong financial metrics, such as consistent revenue growth, high profit margins, low debt-to-equity ratios, and a healthy return on equity (ROE). These indicators reflect a company's financial health and operational efficiency. Explore emerging sectors: Focus on industries with high growth potential, such as renewable energy, biotechnology, or artificial intelligence. Companies in these sectors often have untapped opportunities. Study management and innovation: Assess the company's leadership, business model, and innovation capabilities. Strong management and unique products or services often drive long-term success.

Three stocks to buy today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Mayur Uniquoters Limited (MAYURUNIQ)

Buy at CMP and on dips to ₹ 495-500, stop ₹ 480, target ₹ 605-630

Mayur Uniquoters Limited, a small-cap company in the textile manufacturing industry, has shown mixed performance in 2025. Its share price was ₹609.85 at the start of FY24 but declined to ₹488.7 by December, reflecting a negative return of -19.87%. In Q4 FY25, Mayur Uniquoters reported revenue growth of 6.1% and a profit margin of 15.9%, indicating operational efficiency despite market fluctuations. While short-term trends indicate volatility, the company’s long-term outlook remains promising, providing it continues to innovate and adapt to industry shifts.

Also read: Godrej Consumer’s recovery hinges on premium shift, international play

View Full Image Source: TradingView

The stock has been facing bearish momentum since July 2024 and the company started trading below key moving averages until it hit major support around 480, from where it began consolidating and braved the past few weeks. After strong consolidation, the stock garnered enough strength and started producing a positive divergence. This was followed by tailwinds from strong Q4 results. Now with some fresh momentum infused and supported by robust volumes not seen in the past few weeks, the future augurs well for the stock. You could consider this counter as a good play from a short-term perspective.

Despite the decline in the stock, Mayur Uniquoters remains a potential multibagger due to its strong fundamentals and consistent revenue growth. The company has delivered a 215.6% return over the past five years, showcasing resilience in the competitive textile sector.

Cera Sanitaryware Limited (CERA)

Buy at CMP and on dips to ₹ 5,700, stop ₹ 5,600, target ₹ 6,500-6,750

Cera Sanitaryware Limited, a key player in the consumer durable sector, showed resilience in its Q4 FY25 performance despite market fluctuations. The company reported revenue of ₹547 crore, reflecting a 2.6% growth from the previous year. While the stock has seen some volatility, trading between ₹5,062 and ₹11,499.65 over the past year, Cera remains a strong contender in the sanitaryware industry. It has been focusing on expanding its presence in the luxury segment, aiming to capture a larger share of high-end bathroom solutions.

Also read: What higher gold prices have meant for Titan’s Q4 performance

View Full Image Source: TradingView

Sluggish demand and weakness in the domestic market have weighed on volume off-take, dampening growth for companies in the sanitaryware segment. These early signs of headwinds dragged the stock down over the past nine months. Although the B2C segment has experienced a slowdown, evolving consumer preferences, urbanisation trends, and the gradual revival of the real estate sector has brought some relief back into this sector.

The chart clearly shows there has been some steady improvement in volumes over the past few weeks. On higher timeframes it’s clear the selling intensity has begun to wear off and the relative strength index (RSI) has moved above 40, indicating momentum. Considering the setup and encouraging newsflow, you could consider this a buying opportunity.

Despite seasonal challenges such as extreme heatwaves and labour shortages in the real estate sector, the company posted improved results. Cera continues to explore new product innovations and strategic partnerships to strengthen its market position. With a strong foundation and a clear vision for expansion, it remains a promising player in the consumer durable sector, prompting us to recommend a buy.

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited (MBAPL),

Buy at CMP and on dips near ₹ 275, stop below ₹ 265, target ₹ 335-350

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Limited (MBAPL), a key player in the agriculture chemical sector, delivered impressive Q4 FY25 performance, achieving its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹296.8 crore, marking 103.7% year-on-year growth.

Ebitda surged 155.3% YoY to ₹36.1 crore, while PAT shot up 984.6% YoY to ₹14.3 crore, reflecting strong operational efficiency and profitability. MBAPL’s subsidy receivable stood at ₹127.3 crore as of 31 March 2025, indicating a significant increase from previous quarters.

The company has been actively expanding its production capacity to meet growing demand. MBAPL has secured 587,500 sq mt of land at Nardana, Dhule, Maharashtra, for a ₹750-800 crore investment in a new phosphoric acid plant, expected to be commissioned in phases starting October 2026. MBAPL has also acquired 137,052 sq mt of land adjacent to its existing plant in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, where it plans to establish a 33,000 MT phosphoric acid plant, projected to commence operations by Q1 FY26.

Also read: Dabur stock lacks triggers amid weak financial show

View Full Image Source: TradingView

After falling for several months the stock has been developing positive momentum since the start of 2025. The long body candle indicates increasing participation at lower levels that’s helping the stock move higher. The stock is clearly holding the TS & KS lines and appears headed for higher levels owing to tailwinds from the Q4 numbers. Momentum indicators also show promise, so you could look to go long at current levels.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.