Best stocks to trade today, 12 May: Recommended by Raja Venkatraman

The stock has been facing bearish momentum since July 2024 and the company started trading below key moving averages until it hit major support around 480, from where it began consolidating and braved the past few weeks. After strong consolidation, the stock garnered enough strength and started producing a positive divergence. This was followed by tailwinds from strong Q4 results. Now with some fresh momentum infused and supported by robust volumes not seen in the past few weeks, the future augurs well for the stock. You could consider this counter as a good play from a short-term perspective.