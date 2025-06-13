The charts clearly demonstrate that over the last few weeks, there has been some steady improvement in volumes and got the boost last week from the positive Q4, which came out of its narrow range that had kept the prices suppressed. We can note that on higher time frames, the selling intensity had begun to wear off, and now the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved above 40, indicating that momentum is calling for a rebound from lower levels. Considering the setup and encouraging news flow, we can look at a buying opportunity.