Best stocks to buy today: Expert Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 14 May

We had highlighted the possibility of a reaction and identified the levels around 24600 as a good area to consider for a long position and any move below 24500 would be a surrender. However, as trends remain buoyant, we should be looking at a potential revival. The dip into the support region mentioned on the charts found some good buying interest coming into it and could now generate some revival as the RSI is seen holding the 40 levels and hinting at some rebound to the way up.