Markets
Stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's expert recommendations for 16 April
Ankush Bajaj 5 min read 16 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Best stocks to buy today: Discover Ankush Bajaj's expert stock picks for 16 April. Get insights into top-performing stocks and informed investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian benchmark equity indices staged a strong rebound on Tuesday after a period of volatility triggered by global turmoil. The Nifty 50 crossed the 23,300 mark, while the Sensex soared over 1,600 points in a single session, buoyed by global optimism, easing market volatility, short-covering and a temporary reprieve from steep US tariffs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less