Markets
Top three PSU bank stocks to buy today, 17 April, recommended by Ankush Bajaj
Ankush Bajaj 5 min read 17 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Best stocks to buy today: Discover Ankush Bajaj's expert stock picks for 17 April. Get insights into top-performing stocks and informed investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Indian stock market opened on a slightly subdued note on Wednesday, 16 April, after a strong rally in the previous two sessions. Despite the gap-down start, the indices gradually climbed higher through the day, supported by selective buying and improving global cues.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less