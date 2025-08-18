Best stocks to buy today—recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

The result season is now nearly over; however, the markets are unable to dispel the pessimism. The constant turbulence at every level has made it challenging for market participants to maintain a stable outlook. Uncertainty remains the underlying theme of the current market scenario. Despite efforts to stimulate a revival, the persistent supply at higher levels will continue to hold back any recovery. While we have tried to demonstrate some solidarity across the Indian hemisphere, there is still a great deal of untold misery.