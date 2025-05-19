Top three stocks to buy today: Expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 19 May
Ankush Bajaj 7 min read 19 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryStocks to buy today: Discover the top stock picks by market expert Ankush Bajaj for Monday, 19 May
Indian stock markets ended slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by weak global cues and a pullback in domestic technology shares. The Nifty 50 slipped 42 points to close at 25,019, while the Sensex dropped 200 points to finish at 82,330. Despite the subdued session, both indices recorded solid weekly gains of more than 4%.
