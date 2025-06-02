Three stocks to buy today: Expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 2 June
Ankush Bajaj 5 min read 02 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
Three stocks to buy today: Discover Ankush Bajaj's expert stock picks for Monday, 2 June. Get insights into top performing stocks and informed investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Friday, 30 May, the Indian stock market opened with a slight gap-down and slipped further in the morning as selling pressure persisted. The Nifty tested the 24,700 level during the session but found some support there. However, instead of recovering, the market moved sideways for the rest of the day, showing signs of indecision and lack of buying interest.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story