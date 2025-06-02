Three stocks to buy today: Expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 2 June

The daily momentum indicator is steadily approaching the equilibrium line, indicating that this consolidation phase may be nearing its end and could soon give way to an upward move. The 20-day moving average at 24,692 is currently acting as a strong support level, and a breach below this could result in a decline towards 24,400. On the upside, the immediate resistance lies between 24,850 and 24,900, and a move above this zone could trigger a rally towards 25,100.