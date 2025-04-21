Top three fertilizer stocks to buy today, 21 April, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Although the rally was broad-based, a few sectors witnessed marginal declines amid rotation. While the broader market remained upbeat, a few sectors showed mild underperformance. Metal closed down 0.26%, while Realty and FMCG slipped 0.51% and 0.58%, respectively—a reflection of sectoral rotation and short-term profit booking. These modest declines, however, were not enough to weigh down the overall bullish momentum of the session.