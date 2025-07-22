Best stocks to buy today, 22 July, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman
Raja Venkatraman 5 min read 22 Jul 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
Stocks to buy today: Discover market expert Raja Venkatraman's top stock picks for Tuesday, 22 July.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Monday, India’s benchmark indices staged a strong turnaround after an early slip. The Sensex rebounded from a morning low of 81,609 to finish about 378 points (0.46%) higher at 82,136 points, while the Nifty clawed back from 24,900 to trade near 25,066 (up 0.39%) by late morning.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story