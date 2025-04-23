Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 23 April

Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader lists three hidden gems as the market witnesses some active buying during the March quarter earnings season. The aim is to consider multiple factors that can get meaningful returns in the next few weeks.

Here are the three stocks to buy on Wednesday, 23 April:

The factors that one should consider are:

Analyse fundamentals: Look for companies with strong financial metrics, such as consistent revenue growth, high-profit margins, low debt-to-equity ratios, and a healthy return-on-equity (RoE). These indicators reflect a company's financial health and operational efficiency.

Explore emerging sectors: Focus on industries with high growth potential, such as renewable energy, biotechnology, or artificial intelligence. Companies in these sectors often have untapped opportunities.

Study management and innovation: Assess the company's leadership, business model, and innovation capabilities. Strong management and unique products or services often drive long-term success.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

• SJVN Ltd: Buy CMP and dips to near ₹725 | Stop ₹705 | Target ₹795-815

SJVN has demonstrated significant growth in its core sector by expanding its hydropower and renewable energy portfolio. The company has secured new projects in solar and wind energy, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable energy solutions. Its adaptability in the global market is evident through its international hydropower ventures, particularly in Nepal and Bhutan, where it is leveraging cross-border collaborations to enhance its presence. Strategic expansion and diversification have been key to SJVN’s success, as it moves beyond traditional hydropower into solar and wind energy, aligning with India's renewable energy targets.

View Full Image Strategic expansion and diversification have been key to SJVN’s success.

As we take a look at the charts, the last few days have been quite challenging, and the attempt to move higher has not met with a favourable response yet. A value resistance zone around 97 has been holding back any recovery in the last few weeks. However, the strong thrust to the upside, followed by robust volume that has emerged at lower levels, has clearly highlighted that the trends ahead could be resolutely heading higher. Some support from the positive directional index has certified that the momentum to the upside could now pick up. As the overall market bias continues to fuel some positive engagement, one can consider the possibility of moving higher in the coming days.

The financial performance turnaround has been supported by government incentives and renewable energy subsidies, leading to improved revenue growth. Increased power generation capacity and strategic partnerships have strengthened its financial position, making SJVN a key player in India's energy sector. As the company continues to expand its footprint in renewable energy, it is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global energy market.

• Zydus Wellness Ltd: Buy above ₹1,790 and dips to ₹1,740 | Stop ₹1,720 | Target ₹1,925-1,975

Zydus Wellness has demonstrated strong growth in its core sector by expanding its presence in the health and wellness industry. The company has capitalized on the increasing demand for nutraceuticals, functional foods, and personal care products, reinforcing its market position. Its adaptability in the global market is evident through its expansion into North America and Europe, where it has successfully introduced its wellness products to a broader consumer base.

Strategic expansion and diversification have been key drivers of Zydus Wellness' success. The company has broadened its product portfolio by incorporating plant-based and organic wellness solutions, catering to evolving consumer preferences. The company has optimized its logistics network to improve market reach and reduce overhead costs.

View Full Image The stock has steadily moved higher.

This counter has been witnessing some steady buying interest after some steady decline for a large part of 2025 due to steady profit booking. After forming a double bottom, the stock has steadily moved higher. The consolidation at the resistance zone clearly building a base for the past few months and forming V shaped recovery at lower levels the prices are seen reviving holding on to the ascending trendline support that could now produce a rebound.

The financial performance turnaround has been supported by premium pricing strategies and increased consumer demand, leading to improved profitability. With a strong emphasis on brand positioning and market expansion, Zydus Wellness continues to solidify its leadership in the wellness industry.

• Aarti Industries Ltd: Buy above ₹435 and dips to ₹425 | Stop ₹420 | Target ₹465-480

Aarti Industries has demonstrated strong growth in its core sector by expanding its presence in specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The company has capitalized on the increasing demand for high-performance chemicals, reinforcing its market position as a leading supplier to industries such as agriculture, polymers, and pharmaceuticals.

Strategic expansion and diversification have been key drivers of Aarti Industries' success. The company has broadened its product portfolio by incorporating high-value specialty chemicals, reducing dependence on commodity chemicals and enhancing profitability. Additionally, its backward integration strategy has strengthened its supply chain, ensuring cost efficiency and stable raw material sourcing. Innovation and experimentation remain central to its growth, with a strong focus on green chemistry solutions and sustainable manufacturing practices.

View Full Image The stock has the potential to rise to a high of 480 -500 levels in the next 3 months.

This counter joins the list of some steady recovery seen in select chemical stocks. Since the gap down on 7 April, the trends seen in this counter have been quite steady. The rise seen lately has managed to breach an important resistance trendline and head higher. In the last few days, the selling pressure has receded, giving way to much higher grounds in the coming days. With trends now showing the possibility of more upward traction, one can consider to initiate a long opportunity in the coming weeks. As the bullish bias is steadily stepping in, one should look at trading as well as investing into this counter. With the uncertainty surrounding the chemical sector slowly disappearing, we can look at some steady market action that can emerge to take the prices higher.

One can note that the stock has potential to rise to a high of 480-500 levels in the next three months. From there we see a sharp pullback now, which again, is taking support at the 2024 breakout area near 985.

The company has refined its logistics framework to expand its market presence while effectively minimizing expenses. A noticeable financial recovery has been fueled by robust international demand and enhanced profit margins, contributing to greater overall earnings. With a firm commitment to sustainable practices, innovative solutions, and strategic growth, Aarti Industries continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the specialty chemicals industry.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.