Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 23 April

This counter joins the list of some steady recovery seen in select chemical stocks. Since the gap down on 7 April, the trends seen in this counter have been quite steady. The rise seen lately has managed to breach an important resistance trendline and head higher. In the last few days, the selling pressure has receded, giving way to much higher grounds in the coming days. With trends now showing the possibility of more upward traction, one can consider to initiate a long opportunity in the coming weeks. As the bullish bias is steadily stepping in, one should look at trading as well as investing into this counter. With the uncertainty surrounding the chemical sector slowly disappearing, we can look at some steady market action that can emerge to take the prices higher.