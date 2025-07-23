Best stocks to buy today, 23 July, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

A day after ending with decent gains, the Indian stock market resumed its downward march on Tuesday, amid weak global cues. The market benchmarks ended flat with a negative bias. The Sensex slipped 14 points to close at 82,186.81, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,060.90, down 30 points, or 0.12%.

The mid and small-cap segments underperformed. The BSE Midcap index lost 0.62%, while the Smallcap index dropped 0.17%

Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Wednesday, 23 July

NYKAA (Cmp 220.03)

Why it’s recommended: After consolidating for nearly 3 months since May 2025 the prices are showing some steady upward traction. From the charts we can observe that the strong upside was reinforced at the start of the month helping the prices scale higher. Currently the strong push above the value resistance zone around 212 augurs well. Post surpassing this level the rise in momentum supported by steady volumes are highlighting possibility of more upward traction.

Key metrics : P/E: 646.15, 52-week high: ₹ 647, Volume: 7.2M.

: P/E: 646.15, 52-week high: 647, Volume: 7.2M. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 210, resistance at ₹ 250.

Support at 210, resistance at 250. Risk factors : Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns.

: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns. Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 214.

CMP and dips to 214. Target price: ₹ 235-245 in 1 month.

235-245 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 210.

ESCORTS (Cmp 3443.60)

Why it’s recommended: Escorts Ltd. has company reported a 2.2% year-on-year increase in tractor sales for June 2025. After a strong consolidation seen in the last few months the stock is showing some encouraging signs and can look to move higher as trends are demonstrating a strong upward drive. Can look to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 34.72, 52-week high: ₹ 4422, Volume: 81.57K.

P/E: 34.72, 52-week high: 4422, Volume: 81.57K. Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 3238, resistance at ₹ 3600.

: Support at 3238, resistance at 3600. Risk factors: Structural issues on the domestic front and regulatory setbacks on the export front.

Structural issues on the domestic front and regulatory setbacks on the export front. Buy at : CMP and dips to ₹ 3360.

: CMP and dips to 3360. Target price : ₹ 3700-3800 in 1 month.

: 3700-3800 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 3330.

TATACHEM (Cmp 962.65)

Why it’s recommended: With monsoon appearing early we can look at the trends emerging that can stage a strong run in the fertiliser stocks. As this sector picks up, we can look at some notable names that are showing some promise. This counter after the initial buildup is seen building some strong push to the upside. As potential to generate upward momentum improves, one can consider some long.

Key metrics: P/E: 46.77, 52-week high: ₹ 1244.70, volume: 1.17 M.

P/E: 46.77, 52-week high: 1244.70, volume: 1.17 M. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 900, resistance at ₹ 1100.

Support at 900, resistance at 1100. Risk factors: Sluggish growth, negative quarterly results, and reduced institutional investor participation.

Sluggish growth, negative quarterly results, and reduced institutional investor participation. Buy at : above 963 and dips to ₹ 940.

: above 963 and dips to 940. Target price: ₹ 1060-1090 in 1 month.

1060-1090 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 925.

Stock Market Recap

Indian benchmark indices opened positively on Tuesday, supported by robust Q1 earnings from leading private banks and Eternal (Zomato). The Nifty commenced trade at 25,166.65, briefly maintaining momentum before dipping to an intraday low of 25,035.55. Meanwhile, Sensex began at 82,527.43 and fluctuated between 82,538.17 and 82,110.63, marginally above its previous close of 82,200.34.

Initial optimism was tempered by global uncertainties, with traders adopting a cautious stance ahead of the August 1 deadline for a potential U.S. trade agreement. Despite early gains, both indices traded flat through most of the session, reflecting market hesitancy.

The broader sentiment remains optimistic, driven by strong domestic earnings, although global cues are prompting short-term caution. Analysts continue to watch for developments in the trade deal and commentary from central banks, which may offer directional clarity in the coming sessions.

Outlook for Trading

Nifty has been weak, and the sustained bearish pressure seen on every rally indicates that it is inclined for some downward bias as the trends are unable to head higher. While sector rotation is happening, we are reaching a point where the indices have become divergent.

HDFC Bank has been under a great deal of stress, and despite some decent numbers, the stock could not impact the market condition. As we have been discussing, the trends were expected to head into the upper end of the value resistance zone as the indicators were tiring out. The rise witnessed in Bank Nifty is seen struggling as the attempt to hold on is seen fizzling out, as bearish pressure is emerging at higher levels. Currently, due to a lack of triggers, we are witnessing a range of actions that could keep the trends from recovering swiftly.

A look at Bank Nifty indicates that until 56000 is given away, till then bulls will attempt to rebound. Bank Nifty is a sector that should be tracked. Until 57500 is exceeded we could look at stock specific action where there are divergent views been displayed across all the component stocks. PSU Banks are having it rough and the erratic vibes being exhibited shall make it difficult for the Bank Nifty to recover.

This in turn will spill over to the other sectors like Auto, Realty and Finance. Despite marketson Monday showing some prowess of a recovery the inability of Bank Nifty to clear the 57500 mark seems limited ahead of the event. Till then this index holds the key for some trends to emerge.

Meanwhile the current scenario has . Now, we need to see Nifty move above 25100 which is the immediate resistance for some bullish revival as well as the max pain point that will continue to halt any progress. With the Open Interest data clearly indicating a hurdles at higher levels one should keep tracking a 30-minute range breakout on Wednesday above this level for creating some long.

As indices are not showing much declines one should look to participate in some stock specific action.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.