Best stocks to buy today, 23 July, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

HDFC Bank has been under a great deal of stress, and despite some decent numbers, the stock could not impact the market condition. As we have been discussing, the trends were expected to head into the upper end of the value resistance zone as the indicators were tiring out. The rise witnessed in Bank Nifty is seen struggling as the attempt to hold on is seen fizzling out, as bearish pressure is emerging at higher levels. Currently, due to a lack of triggers, we are witnessing a range of actions that could keep the trends from recovering swiftly.