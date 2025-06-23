Best FMCG stocks to buy today as recommended by expert Raja Venkatraman

The trading of last week looks pretty solid as a continuation thrust higher. Over the June series as markets were trying to decode the sentiment Vix has begun to cool-off around 22% and a gap is anticipated on Monday. A clearer resolution to the war scenario will certainly lead to an upside gap and then it will all be about courage to buy higher and squeeze of whatever shorts are left in the system. On the other hand, a downside gap will probably lead to a scramble for long exits and could push the market into a range yet again. That may create a limited downside activity.