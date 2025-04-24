Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 24 April

Trump trade wars have caught everyone by surprise as the sustained bullish market momentum continues. Nervous investors booked profits as the trends ahead look challenging. Every dip is witnessing some steady buying interest and this could be an interesting phase of the market as we end the April series.

Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman for Thursday , 24 April.

JUBLFOOD: Buy CMP and dips to ₹ 690, stop ₹ 670 target ₹ 770-790

Why it’s recommended: The company’s innovative strategies and strong market position in the foodservice sector provide growth potential.

The company’s innovative strategies and strong market position in the foodservice sector provide growth potential. Key metrics: P/E: 120.98, 52-week high: ₹ 796.75, volume: 1.03M.

P/E: 120.98, 52-week high: 796.75, volume: 1.03M. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 680, resistance at ₹ 820.

Support at 680, resistance at 820. Risk factors: High valuation and dependence on discretionary consumer spending.

High valuation and dependence on discretionary consumer spending. Buy at : CMP and dips to ₹ 690.

: CMP and dips to 690. Target price : ₹ 770-790 in 3 months.

: 770-790 in 3 months. Stop loss: ₹ 670.

KIRLPNU: Buy CMP and dips to ₹ 1200, stop ₹ 1175 target ₹ 1450-1500

Why it’s recommended: The stock has shown robust growth in revenue and profit, with strong demand for its industrial machinery products.

The stock has shown robust growth in revenue and profit, with strong demand for its industrial machinery products. Key metrics: P/E: 39.45, 52-week high: ₹ 1,817, volume: 160.14k.

P/E: 39.45, 52-week high: 1,817, volume: 160.14k. Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 1,165, resistance at ₹ 1,500.

: Support at 1,165, resistance at 1,500. Risk factors: Dependence on industrial demand and global economic conditions.

Dependence on industrial demand and global economic conditions. Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹ 1,200.

CMP and dips to 1,200. Target price: ₹ 1,450-1,500 in 3 months.

1,450-1,500 in 3 months. Stop loss: ₹ 1,175.

NEWGEN: Buy CMP and dips to ₹ 950, stop ₹ 925 target ₹ 1120-1180

Why it’s recommended: The company’s strong position in digital transformation solutions and recent international contract wins make it a compelling choice.

The company’s strong position in digital transformation solutions and recent international contract wins make it a compelling choice. Key metrics: P/E: 43.66, 52-week high: ₹ 1,798.90, volume: 198.81k.

P/E: 43.66, 52-week high: 1,798.90, volume: 198.81k. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 900, resistance at ₹ 1,200.

Support at 900, resistance at 1,200. Risk factors : High valuation and competition in the software sector.

: High valuation and competition in the software sector. Buy at : CMP and dips to ₹ 950.

: CMP and dips to 950. Target price: ₹ 1,120-1,180 in 3 months.

1,120-1,180 in 3 months. Stop loss: ₹ 925.

Recap of Stock Market

In a turbulent trading session, Indian benchmark indices managed to close higher for the seventh session in a row, powered by gains in IT, Pharma, and Auto sectors. At the end of the day, the Sensex rose by 520.90 points or 0.65%, reaching 80,116.49, while the Nifty gained 161.70 points or 0.67%, finishing at 24,328.95.

The Nifty50 index ended well above the 24,300 mark, achieving a 4-month peak, and the BSE Sensex surpassed the 80,000 level for the first time since December 2024. Meanwhile, in the US market, stocks bounced back on Tuesday following a sharp decline the previous day, as investors shifted focus to corporate earnings. The US dollar strengthened after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism during a private meeting, indicating a potential easing of trade tensions between the United States and China.

European markets were trading in positive territory, while Asian markets also closed with gains. This rally was fueled by comments from President Donald Trump, who clarified that he had no intention of dismissing the Federal Reserve Chair and hinted at the possibility of reduced tariffs on Chinese goods.

Outlook for Trading

As the April series draws to a close, we need to factor in the rampant volatility that was the highlight of this series. As we delve deeper into the markets, we need to consider how to handle this situation, as global cues will continue to hinder the upward march.

Moving to the daily charts, we find that the bearish pressure is being absorbed, however, small body candles that are emerging after the previous highs around 23800 are being surpassed quickly, indicating that the market could receive a pullback to 23800, which could become the new base for the trends ahead.

With the expiry volatility kicking in, we should now look at the possibility of the market trends remaining in a volatile state. The Pitchfork seen in the chart attached below highlights the possibility of the trends to face resistance around 24800 which is the upper end of the channel in the coming sessions.

As the trends unfold, the long body candle we saw last Thursday clearly hinted at the possibility of steady advances. Bank Nifty is seen tiring out as this index had already flashed a new high, and the momentum was getting stretched.

The Max Pain point remains at 24100 and at the moment the immediate support zone around 23800-24000 would now be the new base going ahead. The Option data reveals the higher levels around 24500 has Call writing and would play a role in containing the revival. So, we could be looking at a subdued start on Thursday as there is no clarity in the market at higher levels. The RSI is still holding firm hoping for a revival. The strong showing in Nifty has ensured that the targets mentioned last week of 24200 has been achieved opening door towards 24500. One should remain a buyer on dips.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.